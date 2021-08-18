Wake for Fallen Burlington (CT) Volunteer Firefighter to be Held Today

According to a report from NBC CT, the wake for 26-year-old Burlington (CT) Volunteer Fire Department (BVFD) Firefighter Colin McFadden, who died on August 12 after suffering a medical emergency while fighting a fire in New Hartford, will take place today.

Calling hours will take place at the Funk Funeral Home in Bristol from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. A mass will be held on Thursday at Bristol’s St. Matthew Church at 11 a.m., with a burial following at St. Joseph Cemetery. Details provided by the BVFD are below.

Because hundreds of firefighters are expected at the wake and funeral, the public is being asked to avoid the Federal Hill area this afternoon and evening and the Forestville area near the church on Thursday from 10 a.m. 1 p.m.

Bellevue Avenue will be closed from Sessions Street to Beleden Gardens Drive, and Church Avenue will be closed between Washington Street and Central Street on Thursday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Read about Colin McFadden HERE

