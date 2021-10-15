Photos: Crews Control Val Verde (CA) House Fire

Fire photographer Rick McClure shared some photos of firefighters responding to a recent multiple-alarm fire that ravaged a home in the unincorporated community of Val Verde.

On October 3, 2021 at approximately 2:15 a.m., Los Angeles County (CA) Fire Department units and one engine from Ventura County responded to a reported structure fire at 29661 Hunstock St. Firefighters arrived to find a two-story house with heavy fire on the second floor and through the roof. The fire was controlled in about 40 minutes.

The occupants were able to escape the intense flames. Cause of the fire was under investigation.

