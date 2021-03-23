Photos: Cy-Fair (TX) Firefighters Battle Apartment Fire

Firefighters with the Cy-Fair (TX) Fire Department responded Monday to an apartment fire in the 15550 block of Kingfield Dr. in Houston. Captain Daniel Arizpe shared some photos from the scene.

According to the department’s social media account, first-arriving crews reported heavy fire through the roof upon arrival on scene at the Colonies Landing Apartments.

Sixteen units were affected and dozens of families are misplaced. No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.

Photos courtesy of the Cy-Fair (TX) Fire Department.

