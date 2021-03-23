Photos: Cy-Fair (TX) Firefighters Battle Apartment Fire

First-arriving crews reported heavy fire through the roof upon arrival on scene at the Colonies Landing Apartments.

Firefighters with the Cy-Fair (TX) Fire Department responded Monday to an apartment fire in the 15550 block of Kingfield Dr. in Houston. Captain Daniel Arizpe shared some photos from the scene.

According to the department’s social media account, first-arriving crews reported heavy fire through the roof upon arrival on scene at the Colonies Landing Apartments.

Sixteen units were affected and dozens of families are misplaced. No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.

Photos courtesy of the Cy-Fair (TX) Fire Department.

  • Firefighter stretches a line in between buildings at apartment complex fire in Houston
  • Cy-Fair fire department aerial ladder
  • Three firefighters direct a hoseline on the exterior of the complex
  • Cy-Fair firefighters mask up as flames rip through apartments in background
  • Flames roar from doorway at fire in Texas apartment complex
  • Firefighters operating at scene of apartment fire in Houston, Texas
  • Cy-Fair fire aerial working at apartment fire

ALSO

Photos: Cy-Fair (TX) Firefighters Respond to House Fire

Helmet Cam Video: Cy-Fair (TX) Firefighters Rescue, Revive Father and Daughter at House Fire

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display