Photos: Firefighter Escapes from Window at Floral Park (NY) House Fire

Photos and info from FirstOnScenePhotos

The Floral Park (NY) Fire Department responded to the report of a house fire on Tuesday evening, March 16, 2021.

Flames were showing from the rear of the two-story, Cape Cod-style home on West Hitchcock Avenue.

Handlines were stretched and mutual aid companies were called to the scene.

At one point in the operation, a firefighter was forced to make an immediate exit from the fire area by leaping from a first-floor window.

There was no serious injury reported.

More: firstonscenephotos.com.

RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING

Bailout: A Technique We Need to Know But Hope We Never Have to Use

Training Minutes: The Importance of Bailout Training

Humpday Hangout: San Antonio Bailout, Dust in Fire Stations

Training Minutes: Low Bailout Prop

MORE FIRSTONSCENEPHOTOS

Photos: Firefighters Respond to Hempstead (NY) House Fire

Yonkers (NY) Firefighters Respond to Raging House Fire

Medic Sexually Assaulted as FDNY Crews Battle Bronx Fire

Photos: Firefighters Help Rescue Passengers in Garden City (NY) Crash