Photos: Firefighter Escapes from Window at Floral Park (NY) House Fire

Photos and info from FirstOnScenePhotos
The Floral Park (NY) Fire Department responded to the report of a house fire on Tuesday evening, March 16, 2021.
Flames were showing from the rear of the two-story, Cape Cod-style home on West Hitchcock Avenue.
Handlines were stretched and mutual aid companies were called to the scene.
At one point in the operation, a firefighter was forced to make an immediate exit from the fire area by leaping from a first-floor window.
There was no serious injury reported.
More: firstonscenephotos.com.
