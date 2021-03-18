Photos: Firefighter Escapes from Window at Floral Park (NY) House Fire

Firefighter emerges from window at Long Island house fire

Photos and info from FirstOnScenePhotos

The Floral Park (NY) Fire Department responded to the report of a house fire on Tuesday evening, March 16, 2021.

Flames were showing from the rear of the two-story, Cape Cod-style home on West Hitchcock Avenue.

Handlines were stretched and mutual aid companies were called to the scene.

At one point in the operation, a firefighter was forced to make an immediate exit from the fire area by leaping from a first-floor window.

There was no serious injury reported.

More: firstonscenephotos.com.

  • Flames and smoke shoot from a home on Long Island
  • Firefighters at Floral Park house fire
  • Aerial device and firefighters at scene of house fire
  • Firefighter makes hasty exit from window

RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING

Bailout: A Technique We Need to Know But Hope We Never Have to Use

Training Minutes: The Importance of Bailout Training

Humpday Hangout: San Antonio Bailout, Dust in Fire Stations

Training Minutes: Low Bailout Prop

MORE FIRSTONSCENEPHOTOS

Photos: Firefighters Respond to Hempstead (NY) House Fire

Yonkers (NY) Firefighters Respond to Raging House Fire

Medic Sexually Assaulted as FDNY Crews Battle Bronx Fire

Photos: Firefighters Help Rescue Passengers in Garden City (NY) Crash

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display