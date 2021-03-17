Photos: LAFD Crews Control Sun Valley Dwelling Fire

Rick McClure offered some photos of City of Los Angeles (CA) Fire Department (LAFD) firefighters responding to a recent house fire in the Sun Valley neighborhood.

Fire photographer Rick McClure offered some photos of City of Los Angeles (CA) Fire Department (LAFD) firefighters responding to a recent house fire in the Sun Valley neighborhood.

At 8:47 p.m. on March 14, 2021, LAFD crews responded to a reported structure fire in the 11100 block of W. Cantara St. Firefighters quickly extinguished fire in a one-story, single-family dwelling in 22 minutes with no injuries reported.

  • Flames rip along the roofline of a home
  • Flames tear through the roof of a home as LAFD members operate
  • Firefighters on a roof as other members work a hoseline and advance it into the home
  • One firefighter a saw and another with a hook as fire vents through the roof
  • Firefighter with a chainsaw on the roof with flames showing
  • Flames shoot through the roof of a home in Sun Valley, Los Angeles
  • LAFD firefighters operate on the roof as flames shoot up
  • LAFD firefighter makes roof cuts during vertical ventilation

MORE RICK McCLURE

Photos: LAFD Crews Battle Fire at Abandoned Restaurant

Photos: LAFD Crews Control Brush Fire Threatening Structures

Photos: LAFD Crews Quickly Control Sherman Oaks House Fire

Photos: LAFD Crews Protect Building from Raging North Hollywood Fire

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display