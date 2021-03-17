Photos: LAFD Crews Control Sun Valley Dwelling Fire

Fire photographer Rick McClure offered some photos of City of Los Angeles (CA) Fire Department (LAFD) firefighters responding to a recent house fire in the Sun Valley neighborhood.

At 8:47 p.m. on March 14, 2021, LAFD crews responded to a reported structure fire in the 11100 block of W. Cantara St. Firefighters quickly extinguished fire in a one-story, single-family dwelling in 22 minutes with no injuries reported.

