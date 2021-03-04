Podcast: BuildingsonFire: Hybrid Construction

Host Chris Naum is joined by Doug Cline, Danny Sheridan, Lane Woolery, Andy Starnes, and Mike Lopina to discuss the challenges hybrid construction poses to fireground operations.
