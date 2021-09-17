Podcast: BuildingsonFire: Taking It to the Streets: Type III Construction, Part 3

Chris Naum and company talk building construction in part three of a four-part series on “brick ‘n joist” Type III construction.

Sponsored by UniMac: https://unimac.com/FireCrew

The best way to keep up with Fire Engineering? Get our regular e-Newsletter: www.fireengineering.com/enewsletter.

Subscribe to get all our episodes directly with Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts or listen on Spotify.

ALSO

Podcast: BuildingsonFire: Taking It to the Streets: Type III Buildings, Part 2

Podcast: BuildingsonFire: Taking It to the Streets: Type III Buildings, Part 1

Podcast: BuildingsonFire: Mega Mansions and Large-Area Residential

Podcast: BuildingsonFire: Hybrid Construction