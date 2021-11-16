Podcast: Command Show: Mike Emillio

Join Anthony Kastros and Brian Brush as they speak with guest Mike Emillio, captain with the Oklahoma City (OK) Fire Department, about civilian death statistics, decentralized decision making, and training at FDIC 2022.

