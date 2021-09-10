Podcast: Fire Service Court: Vaccine Mandates

Brad Pinsky, Chip Comstock, Curt Varone, and John K. Murphy
Brad Pinsky, Chip Comstock, Curt Varone, and John K. Murphy at FDIC International

Firefighters and attorneys Brad Pinsky and John K. Murphy address the issue of COVID-19 vaccine mandates, fire departments, and the law.

