Podcast: Fire Service Court: Vaccine Mandates

Firefighters and attorneys Brad Pinsky and John K. Murphy address the issue of COVID-19 vaccine mandates, fire departments, and the law.

Sponsored by the TenCate Made for Life podcast: https://us.tencatefabrics.com/podcast/

The best way to keep up with Fire Engineering? Get our regular e-Newsletter: www.fireengineering.com/enewsletter.

Subscribe to get all our episodes directly with Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts or listen on Spotify.

ALSO

Podcast: Fire Service Court: Social Media and Speaking Out

Podcast: Fire Service Court

Podcast: Fire Service Court

Podcast: Fire Service Court