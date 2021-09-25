Podcast: Firefigher Behavioral Health

Dr. Beth Murphy and John K. Murphy examine some issues related to firefighter behavioral health, including the stress induced from COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Sponsored by the TenCate Made for Life podcast: https://us.tencatefabrics.com/podcast/

The best way to keep up with Fire Engineering? Get our regular e-Newsletter: www.fireengineering.com/enewsletter.

Subscribe to get all our episodes directly with Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts or listen on Spotify.

Podcast: Firefighter Behavioral Health

Podcast: Firefighter Behavioral Health: Meditation

Podcast: Firefighter Behavioral Health

Podcast: Firefighter Behavioral Health