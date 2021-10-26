Anthony Avillo and Jim Duffy talk fireground photography with guest Matt Van Ness, their upcoming sessions at FDIC International 2022, and more.

The best way to keep up with Fire Engineering? Get our regular e-Newsletter: www.fireengineering.com/enewsletter.

Subscribe to get all our episodes directly with Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts or listen on Spotify.

MORE FIREFIGHTER PODCASTS

Podcast: Fireground Strategies (and Other Stuff from the Streets)

Podcast: Fireground Strategies: Drone Technology

Podcast: Fireground Strategies (and Other Stuff from the Streets)

Podcast: Fireground Strategies: Truck Tasks