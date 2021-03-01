Podcast: Fireground Strategies: Truck Tasks

Whether or not you have a truck company, truck tasks must be accomplished on the fireground. In this episode, your hosts Anthony Avillo and Jim Duffy discuss how to account for truck functions even if you don’t have a truck.

