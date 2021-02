Host Danny Sheridan talks to guests Chuck Downey of the FDNY and Steve Shaffer of Boston Fire about the Mayday.

Sponsored by UniMac: https://unimac.com/tailored

The best way to keep up with Fire Engineering? Get our regular e-Newsletter: www.fireengineering.com/enewsletter

ALSO

Podcast: First-Due Battalion Chief: Attic Fires

Podcast: First-Due Battalion Chief: Cellar Fires

Podcast: First-Due Battalion Chief: UL FSRI Research Update

Podcast: First-Due Battalion Chief: The War Years