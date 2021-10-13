Podcast: First-Due Battalion Chief: Matt Quinn

Host Danny Sheridan talks to guest Matt Quinn about engine company work, the FDNY’s UL Boot Camp and training with a new prop, and how ongoing research has informed time-tested firefighting practices.
Sponsored by UniMac: Unimac.com/SafeSolution
The best way to keep up with Fire Engineering? Get our regular e-Newsletter: www.fireengineering.com/enewsletter.
Subscribe to get all our episodes directly with Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts or listen on Spotify.
MORE FIREFIGHTER PODCASTS
Podcast: First-Due Battalion Chief: PTSD
Podcast: First-Due Battalion Chief
Podcast: First-Due Battalion Chief: Exterior Streams