Host Danny Sheridan and guest Chris Naum discuss their walking tour of building construction in New York City, reading a building, and how these insights translate to the fireground.

Sponsored by Unimac. UniMac.com/SafeSolution

The best way to keep up with Fire Engineering? Get our regular e-Newsletter: www.fireengineering.com/enewsletter.

Subscribe to get all our episodes directly with Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts or listen on Spotify.

MORE FIREFIGHTER PODCASTS

Podcast: First-Due Battalion Chief: Matt Quinn

Podcast: First-Due Battalion Chief: PTSD

Podcast: First-Due Battalion Chief

Podcast: First-Due Battalion Chief: Exterior Streams