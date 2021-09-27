Podcast: F.O.O.L.S. Radio

Host Robbie Fisher speaks with FOOLS International President, Ben Fleagle, and other members of the E-board about the decision and process that went into canceling the 2021 FOOLS Convention. They also discuss the new Regional Representative positions, and showcase the Muddy River FOOLS and their President, Dave Dubowski, who is also the FOOLS International Secretary.

