Members of Sons of the Flag talk with guest Andrew Crocker, Navy SEAL veteran and Kansas City firefighter. Join us as we discuss his decision to join the SEALs, team life, and what lead him to becoming a firefighter.

More: https://sonsoftheflag.org/

Subscribe to get all our episodes directly with Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts or listen on Spotify.

ALSO

Podcast: Sons of the Flag: Zachary Sutterfield

Podcast: Sons of the Flag: Eddie Steele

Podcast: Sons of the Flag: Joe and Heather Yowler

Podcast: Sons of the Flag: Dr. E.J. Caterson