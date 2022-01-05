Podcast: Generation Engine: Mick Farrell

We constantly hear the term “coordinated attack,” but do we fully understand what we are in coordination with? Hosts Anthony Rowett and Todd Edwards are joined by Mick Farrell to discuss coordinated attack.

