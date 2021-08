Host Joe Pronesti talks to FDNY Deputy Chief (Ret.) Tom Dunne about communications on the fireground.

Tom Donne: Can You Hear Me Now?

Subscribe to get all our episodes directly with Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts or listen on Spotify.

ALSO

In Their Own Words: Phil Jose and Dennis LeGear

Podcast: In Their Own Words: Sean F. Peck

In Their Own Words: Bill Gustin and Juan Miguel on VES

Podcast: In Their Own Words: Tony Correia: What Makes a Good Firefighter?