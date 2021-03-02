Podcast: In Their Own Words: Tony Correia: What Makes a Good Firefighter?

Host Joe Pronesti talks with Tony Correia about his recent article, “Character, Attitudes, and Values: Defining the ‘Good’ Firefighter.”

