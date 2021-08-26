Podcast: Jack Murphy and Jerry Tracy on High-Rise Firefighting

Joe Pronesti and Fire Engineering Editor in Chief Bobby Halton sit down with Jerry Tracy and Jack Murphy, the authors of a forthcoming book on high-rise firefighting.

