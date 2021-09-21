Podcast: Networking for Success: Dave Robertson

Host Dave McGlynn talks with Dave Robertson, a retired chief from Napa County (CA) Fire Department and currently a training officer in Canada. They discuss the roles and responsibilities of the training officer, leadership, networking, and more.

