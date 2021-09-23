Podcast: Pride and Ownership: Dave McGrail

In this episode from the archives, host Rick Lasky (pictured) talks with Dave McGrail of the Denver (CO) Fire Department. Part one of a two-part interview.
This podcast originally ran on July 20, 2009.
Sponsored by the TenCate Made for Life podcast: https://us.tencatefabrics.com/podcast/
MORE DAVE McGrail
Training Minutes: Four Critical Points for Standpipe Operations
Training Minutes: Tips for the Nozzle Operator and Backup Firefighter
Training Minutes: High-Rise Fire Operations: The Apartment Stretch