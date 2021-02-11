Podcast: Scenes of Violence: Billy Goldfeder

Host Steve Hamilton talks with special guest Billy Goldfeder of Firefighter Close Calls/The Secret List.

Sponsored by UniMac: https://unimac.com/tailored

The best way to keep up with Fire Engineering? Get our regular e-Newsletter: www.fireengineering.com/enewsletter.

Subscribe to get all our episodes directly with Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts.

ALSO

Podcast: Scenes of Violence: Sheriff Leon Lott

Podcast: Scenes of Violence: The Augusta Project

Podcast: Scenes of Violence: Live from the NFPA 3000 Draft Meeting