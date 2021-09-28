Podcast: Sons of the Flag: Joe and Heather Yowler

Sons of the Flag

Your hosts sit down with Joe and Heather Yowler at FDIC International to discuss the training company Twisted Fire Industries, their upcoming event Carolina Fire Days (November 15-19), and how they are encouraging spouses to get involved. You can find out more about this event at www.CarolinaFireDays.com.

More: https://sonsoftheflag.org/

Sponsored by the TenCate Made for Life podcast: https://us.tencatefabrics.com/podcast/

