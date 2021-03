Members of Sons of the Flag (SOTF) speak with Travis Allison, veteran pilot and SOTF board member, about his life, training, how joining the military changed his outlook, and more.

More: https://sonsoftheflag.org/

Subscribe to get all our episodes directly with Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts or listen on Spotify.

ALSO

Podcast: Sons of the Flag: 2020 Recap

Podcast: Sons of the Flag: Jeff Shupe and Aaron Fields

Podcast: Sons of the Flag: Mayday in TX

Podcast: Sons of the Flag