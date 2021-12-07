Podcast: Sons of the Flag: Zachary Sutterfield

Members of Sons of the Flag speak with guest Zachary Sutterfield, a young burn survivor doing incredible things to change lives and save others. To find out more about Zach visit @ZacharyRecovery on Facebook.

Zach is a 21-year-old student, son, brother and friend who is fighting to live what he calls his best life after a fire drastically changed the life he knew. In the early morning hours on July 20, 2018, Zach was asleep in the Iconic Village Apartments when the apartment complex was set on fire. Zach and his two friends, Haley Frizzell and David Ortiz, fled from the apartment. David ran one way, Haley ran the other, and Zach jumped from the second story.

The paramedics later said they had never seen anyone that burned before…alive, and they truly did not expect him to live. He was immediately flown to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, where he was treated for third degree burns on 70 percent of his body and a traumatic brain injury (TBI). He was given a 20-percent chance to live that increased to 50 percent as he kept making it through the days that followed.

Zach has currently had 24 surgeries with more to come, his TBI is still trying to heal itself, he has worked on loving what he sees in the mirror, and is adjusting to the challenges of his new body. However, the challenges he faces every day are not the only battles he fights. One of the most difficult parts about this awful tragedy is not having justice. The fire was ruled arson and the party responsible has not been found. Five people died on July 20th and Zach will forever have to navigate his new “best life” differently.

More: https://sonsoftheflag.org/

