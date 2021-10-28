“The day soldiers stop bringing you their problems is the day you have stopped leading them.” Rick Lasky and John Salka reflect on some leadership wisdom from the late Colin Powell.
The best way to keep up with Fire Engineering? Get our regular e-Newsletter: www.fireengineering.com/enewsletter.
Subscribe to get all our episodes directly with Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts or listen on Spotify.
ALSO
Podcast: The Command Post: Getting to the Second Floor
Podcast: The Command Post: Softening the Building
Podcast: Not Everyone Survives a Mayday