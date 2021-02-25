Podcast: The Command Post: Your Fire Service Idols

“If you could go back and work with…” Rick Lasky and John Salka ask: If you had the chance to go back and work with one of your fire service idols, who would it be?
The best way to keep up with Fire Engineering? Get our regular e-Newsletter: www.fireengineering.com/enewsletter.
Subscribe to get all our episodes directly with Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts.
ALSO
Podcast: The Command Post: Taking Ownership
Podcast: The Command Post: Calling for Help
Podcast: The Command Post: Public Perceptions and Expectations