Podcast: The Future Firefighter: Chris Ruano

Host Chris Baker speaks with guest Chris Ruano (above) about how the pre-service firefighter candidate prepares for the fire academy mentally, physically, and emotionally. This episode discusses physical conditioning and training before the entry-level fire academy, injury prevention during the academy, and transition from the fire academy into the first year of probation.

