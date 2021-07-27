Podcast: The Future Firefighter: Dave Emanuel

Join host Chris Baker with guest Fire Chief Dave Emanuel as they discuss grounding, values, and organizational culture. During this episode, they discuss workplace bullying and how future firefighters can respect our house by extinguishing bullying in the fire service.

