Podcast: The Future Firefighter: Erika Enslin

Join host Chris Baker and guest Captain Erika Enslin from the Sacramento (CA) Fire Department as they discuss future female firefighter recruitment topics, including girls fire camps, Golden State Women in the Fire Service, Triple F – Fierce Female Firefighters, and Firefighter Mentorship.

Show Notes: https://www.thefuturefirefighterpodcast.com/fire-captain-erika-enslin

