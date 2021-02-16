Podcast: The Future Firefighter: Ian Emmons

Join host Chris Baker and guest Deputy Chief Ian Emmons of the Washington Township (OH) Fire Department as they discuss the value of mentorship. During this episode, they also discuss maintaining accountability, celebrating success and how mentorship can bring positive continuous improvement to the fire service.

