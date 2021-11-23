Podcast: The Future Firefighter: Tonya Hoover

Join host Chris Baker and guest Deputy U.S. Fire Administrator Tonya Hoover as they discuss the importance of pursuing higher education in the fire service and why professional development is necessary in becoming a well-rounded firefighter. They also discuss educational opportunities at the National Fire Academy and why you want to be here on the National Emergency Training Center campus.
