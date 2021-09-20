Podcast: The Larry Conley Show: Dena Ali

Host Larry Conley and the GLUE Crew talk with Dena Ali about mental and emotional maintenance. Captain Ali has devoted herself to the concept of mindfulness. Her advanced academic studies focus on suicide prevention and mental health. Through her studies and work in the fire service, Captain Ali has inspired many to approach mental health before it reaches a point of a life crisis.

