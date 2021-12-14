Podcast: The Larry Conley Show: Jim Moss

Host Larry Conley and the crew speak with guest Jim Moss, fire captain and paramedic for the Metro West (MO) Fire Protection District.

The best way to keep up with Fire Engineering? Get our regular e-Newsletter: www.fireengineering.com/enewsletter.

Subscribe to get all our episodes directly with Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts or listen on Spotify.

ALSO

Podcast: The Larry Conley Show: Dena Ali

Podcast: The Larry Conley Show: Robin Witherspoon

Podcast: The Larry Conley Show: Dr. Denis Onieal

Podcast: The Larry Conley Show: Brian Zaitz and Tony Carroll