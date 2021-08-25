Podcast: The Professional Volunteer Fire Department: Rehab

Proper on-scene rehab is an essential element at any emergency scene. Firefighters who are not provided adequate rest and rehydration during emergency operations or training exercises are at increased risk for illness or injury, and may jeopardize the safety of others on the incident scene.

On this episode we will explore what goes into proper rehab and highlight the Metro Richmond Flying Squad – an all-volunteer group that provides support services in the Richmond (VA) area. Host Tom Merrill speaks with special guest Chief Steve Korb, a retired career firefighter as well as a former volunteer firefighter. He will discuss this specialized unit, how it developed and the very important service it provides to his area’s first responders.

