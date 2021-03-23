Firefighters hate failure, and when mistakes are made and they experience it, chances are they will work hard to train and correct the problems that led to the failure in the first place. However, it can be quite common for volunteer fire departments to fail to respond to a community member’s call for help in a timely manner. Unfortunately, they also fail to address the problem.

Host Tom Merrill and guest Michael Capoziello discuss the problem of delayed response and offer solutions that can help any volunteer fire department improve their response times.

The best way to keep up with Fire Engineering? Get our regular e-Newsletter: www.fireengineering.com/enewsletter.

Subscribe to get all our episodes directly with Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts or listen on Spotify.

More: Facebook page

MORE

Podcast: The Professional Volunteer Fire Department

Podcast: The Professional Volunteer Fire Department

Podcast: The Professional Volunteer Fire Department: Firefighter PPE

Podcast: The Professional Volunteer Fire Department