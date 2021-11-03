Podcast: Women in Fire: The Value of Mentoring

Members of Women in Fire (formerly iWomen) discuss mentoring in the fire service and why it is important. The guests in this episode include Sharon McDonough, deputy chief of the Tucson (AZ) Fire Department; Khalilah Yancey, lieutenant with the Baltimore City (MD) Fire Department; and Adrianne Ziyad, captain with Dekalb County (GA) Fire Rescue.

More: https://www.womeninfire.org/

Subscribe to get all our episodes directly with Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts or listen on Spotify.

ALSO

Podcast: Women in Fire: Leadership and Management

Podcast: Women in Fire: Conference Preview

Podcast: Women in Fire: Bullying and Harassment

Podcast: Women in Fire: Promotional Exams