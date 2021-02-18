The Total Package for PPE Cleaning When it comes to cleaning PPE and keeping your firefighters safe, UniMac brings the equipment, systems, training and a variety of other resources in answering your department’s call for mutual aid in laundry. We’ll design a total solution to help your department meet NFPA 1851 standards for cleaning bunker gear and make it easy to log the required documentation of the actions. UniMac is truly committed to the fire industry, offering industrial laundry equipment with the programming flexibility for tailoring wash and dry cycles to safely clean PPE.

To learn more, visit unimac.com/ready-for-duty