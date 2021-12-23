Atlanta Firefighters Rescue Worker Who Plunged Down Air Vent

At approximately 10:30 am, responders were dispatched advising someone had fallen 15-20 feet underground from atop an air vent.



After a thorough assessment, it was determined extrication must happen vertically with assistance from nearly 40 firefighters. #AFRD pic.twitter.com/ntFHcDsjVn — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) December 21, 2021

A construction worker needed to be rescued after plunging nearly 20 feet down an air vent at Coca-Cola headquarters in Atlanta, multiple news outlets reported.



The accident occurred Dec. 21 when the worker, who wasn’t named, fell several feet underground from atop the air vent around 10:30 a.m., according to Atlanta Fire Rescue officials.



“After a thorough assessment, it was determined extrication must happen vertically with assistance from nearly 40 firefighters,” officials said in a news release.



Video of the rescue showed crews hoisting the worker through the air shaft on a stretcher. Officials didn’t detail the extent of his injuries but said that he complained of leg pain, WXIA reported.



The construction worker was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was recovering as of Dec. 22, according to WSB-TV.



