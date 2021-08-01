Boston Train Crash Sends Nearly Two Dozen to Hospital

Brian Niemietz

New York Daily News

(MCT)

A train collision in Boston sent 23 people on board to an area hospital where they’re being treated for non-life threatening injuries, the Boston Fire Department reports. Authorities said the crash, which happened during Friday’s evening rush hour, involved a pair of Green Line trains near Boston University’s Agganis Arena.

One passenger who spoke to local station WCVB compared the forward-jerking motion caused by the rail wreck to “the worst amusement park ride that you could imagine.”

That witness claimed passengers who’d been standing wound up on the floor. Video showed that at least one of the trains suffered front end damage including a broken windshield.

“This should not happen and we will find out why it happened and ensure it won’t happen again,” Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority General Manager Steve Poftak said.

