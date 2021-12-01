Brockton (MA) Firefighters Rescue Landscaper Trapped in Tree

Brockton Fire Department Technical Rescue Team rescues a victim from a tree at 218 West Street. pic.twitter.com/VIWUFe8wh2 — Marc Vasconcellos (@PhotogMarc_ent) December 1, 2021

A man was rescued from a tree in Brockton on Tuesday, after getting stuck for 45 minutes to an hour, Brockton Fire Chief Brian Nardelli told MassLive.

The man was 30 feet from the ground in a tree around West Street.

WHDH identified the man as a 28-year-old professional landscaper who was cutting down branches from a tree on West Street. He became stuck when a branch snapped and hit his leg.

Photographer Marc Vasconcellos posted photos of the incident to Twitter, stating that the man stuck had broken his leg.

Nardelli confirmed that the man was wearing a safety harness.

