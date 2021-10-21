CO Firefighters Rescue Worker from Trench Collapse

Jessica Snouwaert

Oct. 20—Colorado Springs Fire Department workers rescued a construction worker trapped in a collapsed trench on the west side of the city Wednesday morning, firefighters said.

Heavy rescue crews arrived shortly before 9:40 a.m. in the 1900 block of Garden of the Gods Road to free a worker who was trapped in dirt below the knees, the agency said.

The Fire Department requested backup from Fort Carson’s heavy rescue crew and requested help from Colorado Springs Utilities’ vacuum truck to help suck up dirt, Capt. Mike Smaldino, spokesman for the Fire Department, said.

A crew of 40 firefighters managed to free the worker and transport the worker to a hospital in fair condition after around an hour of dirt removal.

