Distressed Kayaker Rescued in Mystic (CT)

Sten Spinella

The Day, New London, Conn.

(MCT)

Aug. 19—MYSTIC — A kayaker in distress was rescued by local emergency responders as well as bystanders Wednesday evening.

About 5:20 p.m., the Quiambaug Fire Department, Stonington Police, Stonington Ambulance and Lawrence + Memorial Hospital paramedics responded to the scene near the Mystic River Marina. Quiambaug Capt. and PIO Theresa Hersh said the scene was cleared within about an hour. She declined to say whether the kayaker was transported to the hospital.

“The kayaker was wearing a life jacket. They fell over in their kayak and were hanging onto it, unable to get back in,” Hersh said. “Bystanders in a dinghy assisted the kayaker onboard their vessel, and the fire department’s marine unit went out and towed the kayak back into the marina, while the good samaritans brought the subject back in.”

Hersh added that the kayaker had been trying to get on board a floating dock/raft that’s out in the river to take a break.

“When trying to move from the kayak to the floating dock, they slipped and overturned the kayak,” she said. “At that point you can’t get yourself back in your kayak without assistance.”

s.spinella@theday.com

___

(c)2021 The Day (New London, Conn.)

Visit The Day (New London, Conn.) at www.theday.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.