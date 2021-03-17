Dive Team Practices on Frozen Wallenpaupack (PA)

Peter Becker

Tri-County Independent, Honesdale, Pa.

Mar. 17—TAFTON — As temperatures moderate and lake ice thins, Tafton Dive and Rescue Team makes sure it is ready in the event of anyone taking an unexpected plunge in Lake Wallenpaupack.

Tafton Dive & Rescue Team held an underwater ice rescue exercise February 26, followed a week later with an ice surface rescue exercise with Tafton’s firefighter and EMS members. The Dive and Rescue team is part of Tafton Fire Company.

Richard Groo, Dive & Rescue Captain, said eight or nine of their team gathered on the lake ice for the underwater drill, off 1st Klas Marina.

He said they try to drill a few times a year.

They had about eight or nine inches of ice, February 26. There was about three inches of good, clear solid ice, Groo said; the remainder he said was not the “best” ice.

He said he has seen quite a few people ice fishing on Lake Wallenpaupack this year, as well as people taking a walk, cross-country skiing and snowmobiling. Ice was about 12 to 14 inches thick, he said.

“This is probably the first in three years I’ve seen the lake totally frozen over,” Groo said. “It’s good for the lake.”

It can be stressful for the dive team, which might be called out at any time. About three winters ago, there were six people who fell through the ice. That season, two parties of snowmobilers went through the ice in the same area, at different times but on the same day. Everyone got out safely.

“There have been no incidents this year, yet,” Groo said. “We never say the ice is safe; just be safe.”

Fire company members who aren’t divers, were taught how to rescue themselves, at the surface ice exercise.

Groo advised having a “bungie stick” around one’s neck to use poke through the ice if you fall through. The wooden stick, about six inches long and on a cord, has a nail on one end for poking the ice.

The divers also taught how to pull oneself away from the ice, to get off it safely.

Tafton Dive & Rescue has a couple new volunteers, who practiced during the underwater drill. Their two female divers served as the “tenders,” helping with ropes.

The company received a grant last year that paid for radio equipment for the divers. The divers now can communicate with each other underwater and with those on the surface.

Beneath the ice, Groo said, is “very dark.”

The water under the ice was at freezing (32 degrees) when they started, he said.

Groo said they expect to have a very good year, having some new volunteers. More are welcome to join them.

The annual Paupack Plunge, normally hosted by Lighthouse Harbor Marina and held in February, could not be held this year due to Covid-19. The event raises thousands of dollars for the Tafton and Ledgedale dive teams, which both serve Lake Wallenpaupack as well other water bodies where they are dispatched.

Not having this funding source was a “big hit” they endured, Groo said. Some other fundraisers are being planned for 2021 to aid Tafton Dive & Rescue.

This is also the year that Brookfield Renewable draws the lake down in October further than normal, for dam maintenance. This is done every five years.

Groo said this does not really affect the dive team, but more rocks appear and boats can experience more damage. Docks are pulled out sooner. He said that there is less visibility with the lower lake level.

Tafton Dive & Rescue Team maintains a Facebook page. See also www.taftonfirecompany.org. For information, call 570-226-4273.

