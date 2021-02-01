Father, Son Rescued After ATV Crashes Through Ice on MA Pond

Jackson Cote

masslive.com

(MCT)

A father and his 10-year-old son were rescued by first responders after their ATV crashed through the ice on a pond in a Massachusetts town Sunday evening, authorities said.

Firefighters in Hudson were sent around 6:30 p.m.to Centennial Beach, where the motorized off-road vehicle had reportedly gone through the ice, according to a Facebook post from the town’s fire department.

While en route, firefighters put on ice-water rescue dry suits. After additional manpower was requested, police soon arrived at the scene and helped the boy get to shore, the post said.

“The son was out of the water when we got there,” Deputy Fire Chief Stephen Cariveautold MassLive. “The father had to be rescued.”

The first “geared-up” firefighter only made it roughly 10 feet onto the ice before falling through, according to the department.

“The ice, being very thin, could not support the weight of rescuers,” the department noted.

A second firefighter in a rescue suit entered the water after the first one. The first responders broke through the ice for 60 to 75 feet as they made their way to the father, according to officials.

Once the two firefighters made physical contact with the father, other first responders deployed an inflatable rescue boat and headed to the rescuers and the man, the department said.

First responders pulled the man aboard the boat and brought him to shore with rescue ropes. Both he and his son were taken to the hospital, where they were treated for hypothermia, according to authorities.

“Having seven firefighters on duty allowed for smooth operation and deployment of resources in the locations needed,” the department said.

Firefighters were checked out by paramedics as a precaution. No injuries were reported, according to officials.

___

(c)2021 MassLive.com, Springfield, Mass.

Visit MassLive.com, Springfield, Mass. at www.masslive.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.