Feisty Dog Bites Firefighter Rescuing Him from CA Overpass

Don Sweeney

The Sacramento Bee

(MCT)

Dec. 27—A dog stranded on an overpass ledge on Interstate 105 in Southern California wasn’t exactly overjoyed when a firefighter scaled a ladder to rescue it, officials said.

The feisty dog bit the firefighter several times as he descended after plucking it off the ledge, the El Segundo Fire Department reported on Facebook.

One photo shows the firefighter on the firetruck’s ladder scooping up the dog, while another shows the wary canine in the back seat of a vehicle after being rescued.

“You never know what kind of call you’re going to respond to when the tones go off!” firefighters wrote.

