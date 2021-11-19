Firefighters Rescue Injured Man at Kalaheo Hillside Trail (HI)

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Nov. 18—Honolulu firefighters rescued a man who was injured at the Kalaheo Hillside Trail riding a mountain bike today.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a call about the injury at around 5 :30 p.m. today.

Personnel ascended the trail on foot, and were able to get him on HFD’s Air 1, which brought him to safety at Kalaheo High School.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services took over care of the patient at around 6 :15 p.m.

