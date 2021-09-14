Four Dead, One Injured After Car Hits Tree in OK

Derrick James

Sep. 13—Four McAlester residents died Sunday night after their car hit a tree, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

An OHP press release sent Monday afternoon states the vehicle left State Highway 31-A approximately 4 miles south of Stuart and hit a tree around 5:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Troopers said in the release a 2019 Genesis was traveling westbound on SH-31A when it departed the highway to the right and struck a tree before rolling one and a half times and landing on its top.

Meghan D. Ransome, 30; Christopher B. Carrion, 30; a 13-year-old boy; and a 14-year-old boy were all pronounced dead at the scene.

A fifth passenger, Javen R. Springs, 33, of McAlester, was transported by medical helicopter to a Tulsa hospital with internal injuries and was listed in “stable condition,” according to the report.

OHP Trooper Cody Enloe is investigating the collision. An OHP report states who was driving the vehicle at the time of the collision is “under investigation.”

Seatbelts were “equipped; not in use by all,” according to the report. The report states no passengers were pinned or ejected.

Hughes County officials said fire departments were dispatched to the scene due to a report of the vehicle being on fire.

The Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Department, Stuart Fire Department, Ashland Fire Department, Haywood Fire Department, and Pafford EMS assisted in the incident.

